WATCH: Gov. Abbott Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts; Arlington Mass Vaccination Site Toured

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Texas Monday afternoon after touring a new mass vaccination center in Arlington.

According to Abbott's office, he will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. Abbott will also be joined by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley, and Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan.

The vaccination site is located at the Arlington Expo Center at 1200 Ballpark Way and will accept patients by appointment only. Walk-ups will be turned away.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine hub opened at Fair Park in Dallas on Monday where county officials hope to be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day against the virus.