WATCH: Fort Worth Juneteenth March, Caravan Behind Opal Lee

Texas Sky Ranger is overhead The Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Fort Worth where revelers will follow Opal's Walk 2 DC and support the cause to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Leading the walk will be 93-year-old Opal Lee, who for more than four decades has worked to grow the celebration of a "Day of Freedom" for Black Americans, a day as important as the Fourth of July, from a community picnic into a national holiday.

On Friday, Lee will walk 2.5 miles to symbolize the two and a half years it took for slaves in Texas to learn of their freedom granted in the Emancipation Proclamation. Behind her will be a few dozen others on foot and a caravan of cars.

She spoke with NBC 5 earlier this month in anticipation of Friday's event and said she's been carefully preparing for the caravan amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I walk around my house. I've measured it, and I walk 10 times around my house and on the front porch, and it's better than a mile," she said. "And I do that every day, getting ready to do the walk."

Just four years ago, Lee started a walking campaign all across the nation to bring attention and awareness to the need for a national day of observance for Juneteenth.

"It doesn't just belong in Texas and it's not a Black thing. Nobody is free until we're all free. And, I've been advocating for the longest that we celebrate Juneteenth from the 19th of June to the Fourth of July. You know, slaves weren't free on the Fourth of July," Lee said.

"Her vision for Juneteenth has grown from a single day community picnic at Sycamore Park to a multi-day celebration in downtown Fort Worth that includes a parade, breakfast of prayer, honors banquet, Miss Juneteenth Pageant, Health & Job Fair, 5K Run, Art Exhibit, Golf Tournament, Gospel Festival, food vendors, children’s play area and much more," according to her biography on the Juneteenth Fort Worth website.

Lee is part of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, a national movement begun by the late Dr. Ronald Myers to have Juneteenth declared a national holiday.

Texas was the first state to establish Juneteenth as a state holiday -- in 1979. There are currently 47 states that recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Georgetown Professor Soyica Colbert explains that Juneteenth and other milestones in African American history are not studied enough in schools – in part because the legacy of slavery contradicts the American self-identity of being a beacon of freedom.