Hundreds of police officers, friends and loved ones are gathering Monday morning to remember Officer Brandon Tsai, a Grand Prairie police officer killed last week during a high-speed chase.

Tsai's memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. at Gateway Church on North Carrier Parkway. The service can be watched in the player above.

