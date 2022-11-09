Two people are in custody and police are searching for another who led officers on an erratic and dangerous wrong-way pursuit through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon.

NBC 5 has learned the pursuit of the driver and a passenger in a maroon pickup truck began at about 2 p.m.

Texas Sky Ranger picked up the chase near U.S. Highway 175 in Seagoville and from there the driver worked toward Interstate 635 and Interstate 20, often driving erratically into oncoming traffic. The driver then went toward downtown before heading southeast toward Balch Springs.

While on U.S. 175 near Elam the truck spun out and a second truck pulled up to a stop. Two people and a dog got out of the maroon truck, got into a gold-colored truck, and drove away. The dog was apparently left behind.

The driver of the gold-colored truck exited the road around Seagoville Road and Interstate 20 and drove into a wooded area where it got stuck.

Three people were seen running from the vehicle, one of whom was taken into custody moments later.

Police are searching the wooded area for the other two people.

Police have not said why the driver was initially being pursued.

Last Thursday a driver led Dallas Police on a chase before switching vehicles and getting into a waiting SUV. The driver of the SUV stopped outside a daycare and two men ran inside. They were arrested by police a short time later.

