WATCH: Deliberations Continue for Former Dallas Officer Who Fired Into Car, Killing Woman

A Dallas County jury is back Wednesday deliberating the fate of former Dallas police officer Christopher Hess.

The jury must decide whether Hess, 42, acted in a reasonable manner when he fired 12 shots into an SUV in January 2017, killing 21-year-old Genevive Dawes and wounding her partner.

Hess was expected to take the stand in his defense, but his defense team rested its case Tuesday morning without calling him to the stand.

Hess is pleading not guilty and, if convicted, faces up to 99 years or life in prison.