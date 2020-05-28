WATCH: Dallas’ Next Generation Action Network Plans Rally in Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Following another night of unrest in Minneapolis where fires and looting broke out as demonstrators demanded answers and accountability following the death of George Floyd, a local civil rights organization is planning to hold a rally in Dallas Friday.

Floyd was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving.

The Next Generation Action Network, based in North Texas, said they were planning a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday outside the headquarters of the Dallas Police Department.

In their news release, NGAN said they were seeking transparency and equity in all judicial processes with regard to the Floyd cases as well as the case of Breonna Taylor, a young woman killed by police who entered her apartment while serving a "no-knock" warrant.

NGAN said in a news release they are planning a rally outside the Dallas police headquarters for 6:30 p.m. Friday. Further details were expected to be revealed Thursday afternoon.

"The repeated acts of unjust aggression, excessive force and often lethal violence towards African-Americans in the United States perpetuate the painful and traumatizing redundancy of police brutality," NGAN said in a news release Thursday.

Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall made her position clear on the matter Wednesday saying she supported the decision to terminate the officers.

“I stand with the rest of my colleagues and major city chiefs and we all agree that this behavior should not be tolerated, and it does not represent who we are,” she said.

Dallas police said the hold used to restrain a person has been prohibited in their department for several years.

