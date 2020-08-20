WATCH: Dallas ISD to Hold Online Only Classes for First Four Weeks

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says the district will start the year with online-only classes on Sept. 8 and will not conduct classes in person until October.

Hinojosa said the decision was his, and not that of the school board, and was made after consulting with medical experts who advised it was not ideal to hold classes in person on Sept. 8.

Hinojosa told trustees during the Aug 13 board briefing that he would follow the guidance of the Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) in deciding whether to start the school year with in-person classes on Sept. 8.

The district previously planned to return to school after Labor Day with both online and in-person instruction.

Hinojosa said there will be ongoing discussions about the future of fall sports and if the seasons will still be played. Workouts are on hold at this time.