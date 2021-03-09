bullying

WATCH: Civil Rights Advocates, Plano Officials to Address Bullying in Schools Tuesday

In two news conferences Tuesday afternoon, civil rights advocates and officials with the city of Plano and the Plano Independent School District will address allegations of bullying inside a Plano ISD school.

The statements are the latest in the investigation into an allegation of bullying in which a 13-year-old boy said he was forced by classmates to drink urine at a sleepover at another student's house. Plano police are also investigating and some activists have called for the allegations to investigated as a federal hate crime.

The first news conference is at 1 p.m. and will be held by the Next Generation Action Network who said they will release a statement after meeting with Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bosner.

The family of the alleged bullying victim is expected to take part in the first news conference.

In the second news conference, at 2:30 p.m., Bonser will address the bullying concerns. Bonser will be joined by Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Chief of Police Ed Drain.

