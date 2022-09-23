Watch: Big Tex Lifted Into Place Ahead of the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will reopen its gates in just one week, and Big Tex is getting ready for his big debut.

The 55-foot man will be lifted by crane into his place at 'Big Tex' circle on Friday at 10 a.m.

Big Tex is sporting new duds this year, including a new pair of jeans and a new western shirt designed by Dickies that is blue with a red point collar, “Dickies” embroidered on both sides and fringe swaying on the bottom of the sleeves.

Stars fall down the front of the shirt separated by a V-shaped white trim and a red column of diamond-shaped buttons. The State Fair said the shirt also details shotgun cuffs accompanied by more stars and a mini horseshoe on the back of the shirt.

Big Tex's skeletal structure was originally built in 1949 for a Christmas celebration in Kerens, Texas. After two years in the spotlight as the world's tallest Santa Claus, the Kerens Chamber of Commerce sold the figure to the State Fair of Texas for $750.

Dallas artist Jack Bridges was brought on board to transform Santa into Big Tex.

Big Tex made his State Fair debut in 1952, and after a little engineering, he "found his voice" in 1953. His wave was added in 1997, and three years later, he began to turn his head.

On October 19, 2012, Big Tex was destroyed by an electrical fire, the same year he celebrated his 60th birthday. He returned to the State Fair with a Texas-sized welcome back celebration held on September 27, 2013.

The 2022 State Fair of Texas will open on Friday, Sept. 30, and run through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Daily admission tickets are available now at BigTex.com/tickets.