Warrant reveals details in murder of Fort Worth rapper and young daughter

An arrest warrant revealed new information about what happened the day Fort Worth rapper, Ronnie ‘Lil’ Ronnie’ Sibley and his younger daughter, R’Mani, were killed at a car wash.

Surveillance cameras at the car wash helped detectives to piece together the series of events the morning of the shooting. It’s laid out in detail in the documents.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As a memorial grew for Ronnie Sibley and his five-year-old daughter R’mani, detectives were busy behind the scenes combing through the evidence. Since then, two suspects have been arrested in the case – 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, and 21-year-old Jakobie Russell.

In the arrest warrant obtained by NBC 5 through our partners at the Dallas Morning News, detectives say surveillance footage shows the suspects arriving at Slappy’s carwash in Forest Hills on the morning of March 3.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sibley was parked there and vacuuming the inside of his car with his daughter in the passenger seat.

The affidavit said the two suspects rounded the corner of the building, and both immediately opened fire, firing multiple shots in the direction of the Dodge Challenger. It says Ronnie Sibley attempted to flee but was chased by the suspects who continued to fire in his direction.

It goes on to say Sibley attempted to run from the suspects but both men chased him while firing in his direction.

Police said the shooters were armed with an assault-style rife and more than one handgun.

First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures but Sibley and his young daughter, who was still in the passenger seat, were pronounced dead.

The document goes on to say the suspect left the scene in a white Kia, tossing items into a grassy area. Police say the car was registered to a woman who said she’d been dating Robinson.

While being questioned, detectives said the woman told them Robinson had dropped her off at work that morning and asked to use her car. Several hours later, Robinson called her, provided the location of the vehicle and told her to come pick the vehicle up because something had happened.

Detectives revealed images of the two suspects at the car wash, at which time they said the woman said she recognized Robinson as one of the suspects.

He was arrested days later. Russell surrendered the following day.

Both Robinson and Russell remained in custody Monday afternoon on murder charges, with bail set for each at $1.5 million.