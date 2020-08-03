Warrant Issued for Suspect After Arlington Teen Hit, Killed by Car Near Bowie High School

Arlington police are asking for help locating a man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last week with his car.

Homicide investigators are looking for 22-year-old Keshawn Sims in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Knoah Harlan.

Harlan was in a car with four other people who police said met near Bowie High School, along the 2100 block of Highbank Drive, for a fight just before 3 p.m. July 27.

When a second vehicle arrived at the location, witnesses said the driver began to drive recklessly in front of the school. When the driver began accelerating toward the parked car, investigators said all five people got out "believing the car they were seated in might be struck."

That's when, according to witnesses, the driver of the car swerved and struck Harlan. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Following the collision, the driver left the scene

Arlington police have named Sims as the suspect in Harlan's murder and have issued a warrant for his arrest. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force is assisting in locating and apprehending Sims.

Anyone with information on Sims' location is asked to call Special Deputy Chris Theisen at 817-823-3861. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers 817-469-TIPS (817-469-8477). Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Sims' arrest.

Police said if Sims is spotted, he should not be approached by anyone but law enforcement.