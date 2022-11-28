Enjoy the Warmth, Winter Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps

Big weather changes are expected this week. On Tuesday, North Texas will climb into the mid-70s for the first time in over two weeks.

Temperatures were cooler than normal leading up to Thanksgiving, but warmer weather has temporarily returned. The normal high for this time of year is 62 degrees. The high Sunday was 64 degrees and North Texas is expecting highs in the mid-60s again Monday.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s.

COLD FRONT COMING TO NORTH TEXAS WEDNESDAY

A cold front moving through Tuesday will cause a sharp temperature drop on Wednesday. Highs will then be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees making it feel like winter once again.

As the cold front passes there is a slight chance for rain in North Texas. Areas east of I-35E will have the highest chance of a few showers or thunderstorms.

Most of the weather associated with the cold front will happen well to our east where a major severe weather outbreak is expected.

Parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas could see damaging storms. Long-track tornadoes will be possible in those areas Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The area may also get hit with high winds and hail.