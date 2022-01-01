Warming Shelters Open Across North Texas Ahead of Arctic Cold Front

As a strong Arctic cold front passes through North Texas, warming shelters are opening to help homeless individuals and families during these freezing cold temperatures.

UGM Dallas is opening a shelter at 3211 Irving Boulevard. Individuals, families, church groups, or businesses can help by dropping off blankets or coats and making donations for the additional food and supplies needed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Other warming shelters are located at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Downtown Dallas, at Glows-Garland Overnight Warming Station, at the Salvation Army of McKinney, and at the Salvation Army of Plano.

The Plano Overnight Warming Station is providing short-term emergency housing to those who would otherwise be sleeping outside during freezing weather. The station is located at 3528 14th Street in Plano at The Salvation Army. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

OurCalling, a faith-based outreach center for the homeless in Dallas, also opened a shelter on Saturday.