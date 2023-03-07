Wanted: Police Ask for Help Finding Two Men Accused of Pawn Shop Owner's Murder

Lewisville Police have released the names of two people wanted in connection with the murder of a pawn shop owner.

According to police, three men walked into the Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 Mill Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 and attempted to rob the owner. During the robbery, police said the store owner, 54-year-old Daniel White, was fatally shot in the chest.

On Feb. 25, police said 18-year-old Jatevon Marquise Johnson had been taken into custody in Dallas by the Lewisville Police Department without incident and was charged with White's murder. He's being held in the Denton County Jail on a $1 million bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Two other people, identified Tuesday by police as 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, are also wanted in connection with White's murder.

Lewisville Police said both Damonta and Denyrion are wanted for murder and are believed to be in the South Dallas area.

Anyone with information on Damonta or Denyrion is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.