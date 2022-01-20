Wanted Murder Suspect Arrested in Tarrant County

A man who was wanted for murder was arrested in Tarrant County Thursday.

22-year-old Nathan Wayne Spivey was spotted crawling through a ditch in the 12500 block of Oak Grove Road early Thursday morning. Officers quickly arrested Spivey and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He was later cleared by medical staff and taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

Spivey was wanted for the murder of a man on Tuesday not far from where he was arrested.

Officers were called to the 12800 block of Oak Grove Road on Tuesday where two men were fighting.

Once officers arrived, they found one man on the ground in front of a home, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Investigators said Spivey fled the scene on foot, and they had been searching for him ever since.

Spivey is currently being held on murder charges and no bond has been set at this time.