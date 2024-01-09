Wanted man arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old woman in Southern Dallas

A 17-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old high school junior in Southern Dallas Sunday morning is in police custody.

The Dallas Police Department said Monday afternoon they were looking for 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Ikea Imari Hood, a mother to a 3-week-old infant girl and a junior at Lancaster High School.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Wright on Monday, police said. He was taken into custody sometime Tuesday by a U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

A bond amount has not yet been set and it's not clear if Wright has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 700 block of Grambling Drive at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday and that when the officers arrived they found a woman injured with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as Hood, died from her injury.

Dallas County Jail, NBC 5 News Trevon Wright, booking photo, inset.

Dallas Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting or provided any details on how Wright and Hood knew each other. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Hood, a junior at Lancaster High School, was also a member of the Tigerette dance team. The Lancaster ISD returned from winter break on Monday, Jan. 8, and said they would provide counseling and grief services for students and staff at the high school.

"Lancaster ISD is deeply saddened about the tragic passing of our student, Ikea Hood. Her death represents a great loss for our district, and we will be providing counseling and grief services for students and staff members impacted by this tragedy," the district said in a statement Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family and the Lancaster High School community."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or Andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.