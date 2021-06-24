Wanted Man Accused of Shooting North Texas Officer, Prompting Blue Alert, Arrested in Arkansas

What to Know Man wanted for shooting Rhome police officer arrested in Arkansas.

Man's girlfriend also arrested on aggravated robbery charge.

Injured officer recovering and expected to return to duty soon.

The man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Rhome police officer earlier this month that prompted a Blue Alert and a statewide manhunt was arrested early Thursday after being tracked to a motel in northeastern Arkansas, authorities say.

In a news release, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said 43-year-old Royce Wood was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service early Thursday at a motel in Batesville, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Wood faces charges related to a June 12 home invasion in Wise County and the shooting of a police officer the following day, Akin said. Wood was arrested with his girlfriend, 32-year-old Tiffany Caswell, who was wanted on an aggravated robbery charge related to the home invasion.

Atkin said investigators were led to the motel after receiving a tip. Crime Stoppers had offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of our good citizens, the absolute tireless dedication of WCSO, Rhome PD, state and local law enforcement officers, and first responders," Akin said. "Special thanks to the U.S. Marshals and Texas Rangers for their relentless work ethic and helping us bring this search to conclusion."

Wood was the subject of a statewide manhunt by state and federal authorities after he was suspected of opening fire at officers during a traffic stop along Farm-to-Market Road 407 near New Fairview.

The officer has been recovering after being hospitalized in Fort Worth and "will be able to return to duty in the not too distant future," Akin said.

Wood had been released from prison in 2019 and is currently on parole after being convicted in a burglary of habitation case out of Lubbock in 2012, according to online records.