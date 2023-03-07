Wanted: Man Accused in Pawn Shop Owner's Murder Surrenders, One Suspect at Large

One of two people wanted in connection with the murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner surrendered to police Tuesday after investigators released a wanted poster revealing his identity earlier in the day. The second suspect, whose identity was also revealed Tuesday, remains at large.

On Tuesday Lewisville Police released the names of two people wanted in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Daniel White, a pawn shop owner who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery on Valentine's Day.

According to police, three men walked into White's pawn shop at 962 Mill Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 and attempted to rob him. During the robbery, police said White was fatally shot in the chest.

On Feb. 25, police announced that 18-year-old Jatevon Marquise Johnson had been taken into custody in Dallas by the Lewisville Police Department and charged with White's murder. He's currently being held in the Denton County Jail on a $1 million bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

NBC 5 News/Lewisville Police Damonta Skinner, left, and Denyrion Skinner, right.

Lewisville Police released wanted posters Tuesday identifying 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner as the other two suspects in White's murder.

Tuesday night, police said Denyrion Skinner surrendered at the Lewisville Police Department at about 3 p.m. and was being held on a $250,000 bond for the murder charge. It's not clear if Denyrion Skinner has obtained an attorney.

Damonta Skinner, meanwhile, remains at large. Lewisville Police said Tuesday that both Damonta and Denyrion were both believed to be in the South Dallas area.

Anyone with information on Damonta's location is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.