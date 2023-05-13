Wanted Fugitive Shot and Killed by Police Along S.H. 183 Friday Night: Irving PD

The Irving Police Department says it will release more information Monday about an officer-involved shooting that shut down State Highway 183 at Belt Line Road Friday night.

The Texas Department of Transportation camera in the area showed the highway blocked off Friday night.

Texas Department of Transportation The view from the Texas Department of Transportation camera on S.H. 183 at Belt Line Rd. shows traffic backed up as police investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Irving police say at around 7 p.m. police found a man wanted by the fugitive unit walking along the southbound service road of State Highway 183 at Belt Line Road.

Police say when they tried to take him into custody, he presented a handgun. Three officers fired on the suspect and he was hit.

The man was given treatment on scene and transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.