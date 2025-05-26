Want your own fire engine? Fate fire district auctioning truck for good cause

If you had a childhood dream of owning your very own fire truck, you could make that come true in the next 24 hours.

The Fate Department of Public Safety is auctioning off one of their old fire engines to the public.

Bids for the engine pump truck are currently at $15,800 as of Monday morning.

Every dollar will go toward buying updated gear like hoses, helmets, and other essentials the Fate Fire District needs to save lives.

The 2007 Freightliner fire truck has just over 19,000 miles on it and could be perfect for a construction or landscaping business, perhaps even a surprise Father's Day gift.

The online auction ends Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Click here to see the listing.