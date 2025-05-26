Rockwall County

Want your own fire engine? Fate fire district auctioning truck for good cause

The city, just north of Rockwall, needs the cash to purchase life-saving gear for its fire crews

By Alanna Quillen

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you had a childhood dream of owning your very own fire truck, you could make that come true in the next 24 hours.

The Fate Department of Public Safety is auctioning off one of their old fire engines to the public.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bids for the engine pump truck are currently at $15,800 as of Monday morning.

Fate Dept. of Public Safety
Fate Dept. of Public Safety

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Every dollar will go toward buying updated gear like hoses, helmets, and other essentials the Fate Fire District needs to save lives.

The 2007 Freightliner fire truck has just over 19,000 miles on it and could be perfect for a construction or landscaping business, perhaps even a surprise Father's Day gift.

The online auction ends Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grand Prairie 13 mins ago

‘Never too late': Grand Prairie councilman faces fear, learns to swim as adult

Health 30 mins ago

May is Stroke Awareness Month: TWU expands center helping patients in need

Click here to see the listing.

This article tagged under:

Rockwall CountyRockwall
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us