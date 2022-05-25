Each mass shooting in America sparks outrage and anger but Tuesday's shooting at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde feels slightly different.

Just when it seems we, as a country, we're becoming numb, the thought of elementary school-aged children and their teachers being gunned down in a classroom by someone who seemed to have no regard for human life has sparked visible emotional and outright anger.

From Golden State Warriors Coach Scott Kerr's emotional news conference Tuesday night before Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Golden State Warriors head coach used his time at the podium ahead of the Warriors-Mavericks playoff game to express his feelings after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

To Beto O'Rourke's confrontation of Gov. Greg Abbott during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted a news conference on the Uvalde school shooting Wednesday to confront Texas leaders about the state's lax gun laws, prompting a heated exchange with lawmakers.

The attack on Uvalde has touched a nerve. The feeling is palpable.

Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde and is among those urging for action in the wake of the shooting.

We've been contacted by NBC 5 viewers expressing their thoughts on why this happened and what should be done to keep it from happening again. But change doesn't come from calling or emailing a TV station, change comes at the ballot box, and by constituents voicing their feelings to their representatives responsible for laws and policy.

No matter which side you are on when it comes to gun control, school safety or the issue of mental health, we all have the right to, and should, demand change from our state and federal governments.

WHO REPRESENTS YOU AT THE STATE AND NATIONAL LEVEL?

If you're new to Texas and/or you aren't sure who represents you, we wanted to give you access to links to find your lawmakers and how to reach them so that you can tell them how you feel about the serious issues facing us today.

How to Contact the Governor of Texas

How to Contact the Lt. Governor of Texas

How to Contact the Attorney General of Texas

How to Find Your U.S. Representative (enter your zip code in the box at the top right corner to find your representative)

How to Find Your U.S. Senator

To find out who represents you in the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Texas House and Texas Senate as well as the State Board of Education visit the Who Represents Me? website. When you enter your address you will get a list of your representatives. When you click each name you will be taken to pages that include a way to email, write or call your representative.