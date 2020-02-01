North Walton Walker Boulevard Reopens After Driver Hits Power Pole

A portion of North Walton Walker Boulevard was shut down for hours Saturday morning after a vehicle slammed into a power pole, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 2:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Walton Walker, near West Davis Street, where live power lines were down on the ground, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the driver to a local hospital. His condition was not available.

It was not known if there were any other injuries.

The road reopened just after 8:45 a.m., police said.