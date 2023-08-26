Walmart

Walmart expands drone delivery in Frisco

The retailer has paired with Wing to open new drone hubs in the metroplex

By Lucy Ladis

Walmart/Wing

Walmart will launch drone delivery at the Walmart Supercenter at 8555 Preston Road.

The grocery store has paired with Wing, an on-demand drone delivery provider powered by Google’s parent company Alphabet, to expand the service to an additional 60,000 homes in DFW.

This will be the retailer’s 11th drone hub in the Dallas area according to a press release from Walmart. They will be adding a second nearby location before the end of the year.

Residents will be able to order a range of products including quick meals, groceries, household essentials and over-the-counter medicines according to Wing. These products will be delivered by fully automated drones, meaning no one is driving them.

The service is available to homes within 6 miles of the stores between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.

Wing boasts that the service will complete deliveries in under 30 minutes and can even deliver delicate items like eggs right to customers' doorsteps.

The program will be launching in the next few weeks and will continue to add new neighborhoods.

To see if your household is eligible download the Wing Drone Delivery App from the  App Store or on Google Play.

