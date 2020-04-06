business

Walgreens Announces Employment Opportunities

Walgreens Drive Thru Pharmacy
NBC 7

Walgreens has announced a one-time bonus plan as well as thousands of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 response efforts, according to the company.

The bonus payment would include $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time employees for in-store and distribution centers beginning in late April.

"Our store team members are working incredibly hard, in a very challenging and uncertain time and we're grateful for all they do each day," said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth.

"We play a critical role in responding to the pandemic and our team members, who are the face of Walgreens, are doing everything they can to support customers, patients and communities across America, who are relying on us at this critical time."

To see more detailed information of what the company is providing, click here.

