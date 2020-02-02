Waffle House Accepting Valentine’s Day Reservations

Waffle House is now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day 2020.

Information about Waffle House's Valentine's Day Dinner, including a list of participating locations, is available at wafflehouse.com.

Participating Waffle House locations in Texas are:

Arlington - Unit 192

1910 North Collins Street

Arlington, TX 76011

Phone: 636-484-2894

Ask for: Jay Hillanbrand

Austin - Unit 1683

8800 US Highway 290 East

Austin, TX 78724

Phone: 512-758-5836

Ask for: Fredrick Young

Bedford - Unit 2362

1425 Brown Trail

Bedford, TX 76022

Phone: 817-500-1811

Ask for: Lori Horvath

Benbrook - Unit 1628

8505 Benbrook Blvd

Benbrook, TX 76126

Phone: 817-565-8564

Ask for: Gina

Corsicana - Unit 2356

2951 South US-287

Corsicana, TX 75109

Phone: 430-775-9672

Ask for: Associates

Dallas - Unit 2178

5111 Ross Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206

Phone: 469-544-6467

Ask for: UM Chris Reynolds

Duncanville - Unit 1653

1106 South Cockrell Hill Rd

Duncanville, TX 75137

Phone: 972-780-2983

Ask for: Associates

Forney - Unit 2229

760 Pinson Rd

Forney, TX 75126

Phone: 469-975-1750

Ask for: Jason

Garland - Unit 306

494 Interstate Highway 30

Garland, TX 75043

Phone: 972-226-4500

Ask for: Joey

Grand Prairie - Unit 2246

1100 East Pioneer Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Phone: 915-269-2690

Ask for: UM Armando Saenz

Houston - Unit 2260

635 Rankin Road

Houston, TX 77073

Phone: 281-819-3262

Ask for: Sam

League City - Unit 976

1803 West Main Street

League City, TX 77573

Phone: 281-819-3262

Ask for: Sam

Pasadena - Unit 1545

5004 Fairmont Pkwy

Pasadena, TX 77505

Phone: 281-819-3262

Ask for: Sam

Plano - Unit 1492

613 Jupiter Rd

Plano, TX 75074

Phone: 972-633-0234

Ask for: Associates

Rockwall - Unit 1130

2610 Ridge Rd

Rockwall, TX 75087

Phone: 972-772-0062

Ask for: Stephan

Terrell - Unit 1217

1612 South, TX-34

Terrell, TX 75160

Phone: 972-563-0774

Ask for: Tammy