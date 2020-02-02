Valentine's Day

Waffle House Accepting Valentine’s Day Reservations

Reservations for Waffle House's Valentine's Day Dinner are now available

By Hannah Jones

Waffle House

Waffle House is now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day 2020.

Information about Waffle House's Valentine's Day Dinner, including a list of participating locations, is available at wafflehouse.com.

Participating Waffle House locations in Texas are:

Arlington - Unit 192
1910 North Collins Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Phone: 636-484-2894
Ask for: Jay Hillanbrand

Austin - Unit 1683
8800 US Highway 290 East
Austin, TX 78724
Phone: 512-758-5836
Ask for: Fredrick Young

Bedford - Unit 2362
1425 Brown Trail
Bedford, TX 76022
Phone: 817-500-1811
Ask for: Lori Horvath

Benbrook - Unit 1628
8505 Benbrook Blvd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Phone: 817-565-8564
Ask for: Gina

Corsicana - Unit 2356
2951 South US-287
Corsicana, TX 75109
Phone: 430-775-9672
Ask for: Associates

Dallas - Unit 2178
5111 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Phone: 469-544-6467
Ask for: UM Chris Reynolds

Duncanville - Unit 1653
1106 South Cockrell Hill Rd
Duncanville, TX 75137
Phone: 972-780-2983
Ask for: Associates

Forney - Unit 2229
760 Pinson Rd
Forney, TX 75126
Phone: 469-975-1750
Ask for: Jason

Garland - Unit 306
494 Interstate Highway 30
Garland, TX 75043
Phone: 972-226-4500
Ask for: Joey

Grand Prairie - Unit 2246
1100 East Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phone: 915-269-2690
Ask for: UM Armando Saenz

Houston - Unit 2260
635 Rankin Road
Houston, TX 77073
Phone: 281-819-3262
Ask for: Sam

League City - Unit 976
1803 West Main Street
League City, TX 77573
Phone: 281-819-3262
Ask for: Sam

Pasadena - Unit 1545
5004 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Phone: 281-819-3262
Ask for: Sam

Plano - Unit 1492
613 Jupiter Rd
Plano, TX 75074
Phone: 972-633-0234
Ask for: Associates

Rockwall - Unit 1130
2610 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Phone: 972-772-0062
Ask for: Stephan

Terrell - Unit 1217
1612 South, TX-34
Terrell, TX 75160
Phone: 972-563-0774
Ask for: Tammy

Valentine's Day
