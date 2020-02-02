Waffle House Accepting Valentine’s Day Reservations

Waffle House is now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day 2020.
Information about Waffle House's Valentine's Day Dinner, including a list of participating locations, is available at wafflehouse.com.
Participating Waffle House locations in Texas are:
Arlington - Unit 192
1910 North Collins Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Phone: 636-484-2894
Ask for: Jay Hillanbrand
Austin - Unit 1683
8800 US Highway 290 East
Austin, TX 78724
Phone: 512-758-5836
Ask for: Fredrick Young
Bedford - Unit 2362
1425 Brown Trail
Bedford, TX 76022
Phone: 817-500-1811
Ask for: Lori Horvath
Benbrook - Unit 1628
8505 Benbrook Blvd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Phone: 817-565-8564
Ask for: Gina
Corsicana - Unit 2356
2951 South US-287
Corsicana, TX 75109
Phone: 430-775-9672
Ask for: Associates
Dallas - Unit 2178
5111 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Phone: 469-544-6467
Ask for: UM Chris Reynolds
Duncanville - Unit 1653
1106 South Cockrell Hill Rd
Duncanville, TX 75137
Phone: 972-780-2983
Ask for: Associates
Forney - Unit 2229
760 Pinson Rd
Forney, TX 75126
Phone: 469-975-1750
Ask for: Jason
Garland - Unit 306
494 Interstate Highway 30
Garland, TX 75043
Phone: 972-226-4500
Ask for: Joey
Grand Prairie - Unit 2246
1100 East Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phone: 915-269-2690
Ask for: UM Armando Saenz
Houston - Unit 2260
635 Rankin Road
Houston, TX 77073
Phone: 281-819-3262
Ask for: Sam
League City - Unit 976
1803 West Main Street
League City, TX 77573
Phone: 281-819-3262
Ask for: Sam
Pasadena - Unit 1545
5004 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Phone: 281-819-3262
Ask for: Sam
Plano - Unit 1492
613 Jupiter Rd
Plano, TX 75074
Phone: 972-633-0234
Ask for: Associates
Rockwall - Unit 1130
2610 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Phone: 972-772-0062
Ask for: Stephan
Terrell - Unit 1217
1612 South, TX-34
Terrell, TX 75160
Phone: 972-563-0774
Ask for: Tammy