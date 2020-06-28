Waco-Based Company Recalls Nearly 60,000 Pounds of Chicken Breast Nuggets

A Waco based company is recalling about 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled chicken was produced by Pilgrim's Pride Corporation on May 6 and could contain a "flexible rubber material," the FSIS said.

The exact products that are being recalled are:

Four-pound plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Nuggets,” with a "best by" date of May 6, 2021, and lot code of 0127 printed on the retail package

Product cases contain lot codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015 or 0127105016 printed on the box

They have the establishment number of "P-20728" printed on the packaging. They were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Texas.

According to the company, the problem was found after it received a consumer complaint reporting rubber pieces in the chicken nugget product.

The FSIS urged consumers to not eat the products and said they should be thrown away or returned.

