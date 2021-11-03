Voters Narrowly Approve $1.2B Fort Worth ISD Bond, 3 Other Proposals Fail

Voters have approved parts of the largest bond proposal in the Fort Worth Independent School District's history, a $1.5 billion package that largely focuses on the district's aging middle schools.

The district said the proposal will provide for desperately needed capital improvements.

On Tuesday, voters approved Proposition A, which allocates $1.2 billion for the renovation of all the district's middle schools and the construction for four elementary schools. The proposal had 50.09% of the vote, with 12,342 votes for the bond and 12,300 against.

Proposition B would allocate more than $98 million for the district's auditoriums and Fine Arts facilities. More than 54% voted against the proposal.

Proposition C, which would provide more than $104 million for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of stadiums in the district, lost with more than 66% voting against the proposal.

Proposition D would provide more than $76 million for the renovation of the district's recreational facilities and the replacement of turf at existing athletic stadiums. More than 58% voted against the proposal.

Critics of the billion-dollar proposal questioned the focus on the district's physical infrastructure rather than improving low academic achievement.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said the proposed improvements would affect teaching and learning in a number of ways.

“The last batch of reliable valid data prior to the pandemic actually showed a strong increase in our academics, and we do know that school facilities do have an impact on student achievement,” Scribner said. “Things like air quality, and lighting, and safe and secure buildings. Having students have pride and a positive self-belief. We think that when students walk into a high-quality building, they feel better about themselves.”

The majority of the district's schools were built before 1960 and a lot has changed since then.

The last major bond election in the Fort Worth ISD was in 2017 for $750 million. It was passed by voters with a more than 70% approval rating.

The district has a full breakdown of the $1.5 billion dollar bond proposal on its website.