Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County says they're in desperate need of volunteers to deliver meals.

There is always a need for more volunteers during the summer months, but with the excessive heat many of the volunteers are taking time off until the cooler temperatures return in the fall.

President & CEO Carla Jutson described volunteers as the backbone of the business.

"Not only do they deliver nutritious meals and friendly smiles, but they also provide daily safety checks, ensuring clients are safe in this heat," Jutson said. "Their service is more important now that ever!"

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The volunteering schedule is flexible, taking just one day, one day a week Monday through Friday with open routes throughout Tarrant County.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer in Tarrant County, please visit the Meals on Wheels website or call 817-258-6428.