Volunteers Take Part in Annual Memorial and Clean-Up Day at Oakland Cemetery in Dallas

Volunteers are taking part in the Annual Memorial and Clean-Up Day at Oakland Cemetery in Dallas on Friday.

The event dates back to 2013, when a firefighter asked about into the location of the gravesite of John Clark, the first Dallas Fire Department firefighter to die in the line of duty.

Each year, volunteers and families of the fallen visit the cemetery and clean up the headstones and burial plots.

These graves include those of eight Dallas Firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Volunteers also have the opportunity to engage in fellowship with the families of the fallen firefighters and let them know that they will not be forgotten.