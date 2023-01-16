Generations of the Champion family are buried at Champion-Macedonia cemetery in Lewisville. Also known as Mt. Olive Cemetery, the site is a historic Black cemetery.

Cassie Whitley is the great-granddaughter of James Alonzo Champion. She said her relatives bought the land in the late 1800s as a family cemetery on one side and a community cemetery on the other.

“We are so proud to get everything cleaned because the people that we did have cleaning the cemetery have passed, so we don't have a lot of people to come and help,” said Cassie Whitley, volunteer.

The organizer of the event, Jackie Shaw, received a call asking about the cemetery last holiday season.

“I’ve like, been here for 27 years. What African American cemetery are you talking about,” said Shaw, the Social Justice Minister Lead for Westside Baptist Church.

Shaw said it took her two hours to find it because the site itself was so overgrown.

From there, Shaw decided this would be a good way to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The holiday is also designated a national day of service because of Dr. King’s commitment to service.

“We usually drive out of our area to go and serve, so my vision was what a better way to serve than to go serve and clean our African American cemetery here in Lewisville,” said Shaw.

For many families, this was a good way to give back, while learning about the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Our church put it out, and we just thought it would be a great chance to come and help and bring our family and give them a great opportunity to come serve and be a part of the community,” said volunteer Deverie Johnson.

Cassi Whitley expressed appreciation for everyone that came to help.

“I really do appreciate all this greatness, that everybody is showing us love," Whitley said. "That is what it is all about on Martin Luther King Day."