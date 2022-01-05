Volunteers Needed for Wreath Removal at DFW National Cemetery

Generous North Texans came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up.

Wreaths Across America says it needs volunteers to help pick up the more than 48,000 wreaths.

Last year it took two and a half hours to clear 39,000 wreaths -- the more volunteers the faster it goes.

Wreath removal begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Volunteers are asked to bring water to stay hydrated, work gloves and a broomstick (without the broom).

The stick is used to pick up wreaths as you walk down each row of headstones.

Wreaths are stacked neatly at the end of the row and anyone with a garden wagon can help move the wreaths to the edge of the street.

Volunteers with pickup and trailers are also needed. They will load up the wreaths and take them to the dumpster on the south side of the administration building.

