Volunteers Needed for Cleanup and Beautification at DFW National Cemetery

Nonprofit Carry The Load is hosting event on Friday as part of National Day of Service and Remembrance

By Alanna Quillen

Dallas-based nonprofit Carry The Load is hosting an event in Dallas on Friday for National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The day, in collaboration with the VA National Cemetery Administration, aims to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, by volunteering to clean headstones and beautify sacred grounds at one of 63 participating National Cemetery locations across the U.S.

The local clean-up in North Texas will occur at DFW National Cemetery, at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas. The event starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

Upwards of 300 local volunteers are expected.

Volunteers are asked to register online first by clicking here. Same-day signups are welcome.

Carry the Load is a nonprofit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of the nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families.

The organization is also hosting events across the country for Patriot Day this weekend, a holiday observed on Sept. 11 to commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

“After serving on active duty post-9/11, many of us returned home having lost good men and women whom we served alongside,” said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “This Patriot Day, I want to challenge Americans to do an act of service in their community, teach the next generation about how 9/11 unified our nation and honor the memory of those left behind.”

Click here for more information about Patriot Day.

