Volunteers Help Fort Worth Flood Victims; City to Discuss Drainage Issues This Week

Neighbors in Fort Worth’s West 7th area are still cleaning up from floods two weeks ago. While homeowners wait on the city to address ongoing draining concerns, they received some much-needed help Monday.

Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team spent Monday ripping out sheetrock and insulation inside homes on Templeton Drive.

“It is a messy, dirty job, but it has to be done,” said volunteer David Dean. “If this job is not done then there’s going to be mold and health issues for the people inside the house.”

Nearly every home on the street flooded two weeks ago.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“It’s not a flooding issue,” said Dane Wicks, whose home has been flooded three times. “It’s a storm drain and water issue with the city who already knew about it.”

Neighbors said repeated calls to fix the aging drainage system around West 7th have gone unanswered.

“We sit almost four feet above street level and never thought when buying this house that we’d have to get flood insurance or think about this,” Wicks said.

He’s grateful to the volunteers who offered their services for free, working to rid the home of soaked insulation so the rebuilding can begin – but not before neighbors push the city for solutions during upcoming meetings.

“What are we going to do about this in the future and how are you going to take care of your citizens today?” Wicks asked.

Fort Worth leaders will discuss storm drainage issues at a city council work session on Tuesday, while neighbors are organizing their own community meetings to discuss the issue.

An official with the city’s stormwater management system told NBC DFW that the underground system around West 7th is close to 100 years old and repairing it would cost roughly $75 million -- more than what is budgeted for stormwater improvements all over the city.