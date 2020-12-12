Denton

Volunteer Group Is $10,000 Shy of Goal for First Responder Christmas Meals

The initiative to feed first responders on Christmas Day started in 2013

By Allie Spillyards

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With just 10 days until their fundraising deadlines, organizers behind Feed-a-Hero say they’re $10,000 shy of the money needed for this year’s meals.

The initiative to feed first responders on Christmas Day started in 2013.

Then, they provided six meals to a Denton fire station. Last year, they fed 6,000 around DFW.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Collin County 2 hours ago

State Adds 587 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Collin County Saturday

The plan was to increase the goal this year, but COVID-19 has posed problems.

Founder Jim Searles said many of this year’s fundraisers, which started in January, haven’t been possible.

Because of that, they’re left to raise $1,000 a day over the next 10 days to make deliveries to departments all over Dallas-Fort Worth possible.

“These people are extremely happy to have something decent to eat on a day that they have volunteered to work rather than spend time with their families so that all of us have the opportunity and the safety and security to spend that day with our families,” long-time volunteer Robb Bertelsen said.

Though there's still a long way to go, Searles said Feed-a-Hero supporters have never let them down.

This year, in a year he knows it's tough for so many to give, he's reminding people that no donation is too small.

"If I get a thousand people to give $10, that's still $1,000. Every little bit counts," Searles said.

To donate, visit Feed-a-Hero’s website or Facebook page.

This article tagged under:

Denton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us