Visiting Nurse Association Works to Get Flu Shots to Senior Citizens

The Visiting Nurse Association is on a mission to get flu shots to some of the most vulnerable people in North Texas – senior citizens.

“We are hosting several clinics around the county to provide flu shots at senior living facilities and senior apartment complexes,” VNA spokesperson Jennifer Atwood said.

The effort comes as health officials warn of the dangers of flu season in the midst of rising COVID-19 infections.

“We do serve the most vulnerable any year and it is important for anybody to get a flu shot; especially those who are elderly or might have some underlying health conditions,” Atwood said. “We know that the flu on top of COVID and having both of those obstacles really can be dangerous for someone who is older and may not be in the best of health.”

VNA is also hoping to be able to provide COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.

“We are hopeful for a COVID vaccine and when that happens, we want to be able to help when that time comes as well,” Atwood said. “To make sure that we can reach those that may not have access to get to a clinic or CVS. We want to make sure they can get that shot and nothing preventing them from getting the help that they need.”

“There’s no guarantee as to who will get what, but we want to make sure that when the time comes and we do have the opportunity, that the community knows that we are here,” Atwood added.

VNA are the providers of Meals on Wheels in Dallas County and are able to give the flu shots to clients in their homes as well as others who live in the home.

The group is also hosting several community clinics with free flu shots.

CLINICS:

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Brother Bill's Helping Hand

3906 North Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX, 75212

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Jubilee Park and Community Center

917 Bank Street, Dallas, TX 75223

For more information visit: VNATexas.org