Dallas County to Host Virtual Monkeypox Town Hall Monday

As cases continue to rise across the country and North Texas, Dallas County Health and Human Services and Dallas Southern Pride will host a virtual town hall Monday on the growing monkeypox outbreak.

The event, starting online at 7 p.m., will give attendees verified information on how the outbreak is affecting communities of color in particular. Dr. Philip Huang, Director and Health Authority for the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department, will also be in attendance.

Monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, joining a list of other outbreaks including COVID-19. The outbreak is primarily caused by men who have sex with other men, according to an NBC News report.

Dallas County, which has the highest number of cases in the state, has responded to the growing outbreak by receiving a shipment of vaccinations although city leaders say more is needed.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The county received 5,120 monkeypox vaccine doses last week, more than any other North Texas county. Tarrant County received 1,000 doses while Denton and Collin each received 500 doses.

To register for the event, visit this link here.