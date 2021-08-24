virtual learning

Virtual Learning Options Return to Dallas ISD & Fort Worth ISD

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

The two largest school districts in North Texas, Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD, are preparing for partial returns to virtual learning.

Tuesday, Dallas ISD kicks off its Virtual Academy and nearly 1,600 students who are 11 years old and younger will take part.

According to Dallas ISD, more than 500 students who were previously considered “no shows” this school year have enrolled in the virtual program.

Fort Worth ISD is set to start registration for its virtual option if approved by the district's Board of Education.

Registration will run from Aug. 25 through Aug. 29 with virtual classes starting Sept. 13.

The Forth Worth ISD virtual program is intended for students in kindergarten through sixth grade who have medical concerns or conditions.

Parents are able to visit a new website where the district will provide information about the virtual learning option.

