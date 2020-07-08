Virtual Job Fair Wednesday in Tarrant County

Registration is now open for a virtual job fair in Tarrant County on Wednesday, July, 8.

The job fair is a chance to virtually interact and interview with Tarrant County employers who are ready to hire.

The event is being supported in part by Workforce Solutions.

The virtual job fair will be Wednesday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Although the live event ends July 8 at 3pm, job seekers can still visit www.wstc.easyvirtualfair.com and register if they have not registered or log on if they have registered and view the companies in attendance, view their job offers (openings) and express interest in those positions.

Job seekers can do that until 5pm CST July 10th.

Although the live event ends today (July 8th) at 3pm. Job seekers can still visit www.wstc.easyvirtualfair.com and register if they have not registered or log on if they have registered and view the companies in attendance, view their job offers (openings) and express interest in those positions. Job seekers can do that until 5pm CST July 10th.

Workforce Solutions plans to host a virtual job fair about once a month and are constantly updating their website at www.workforcesolutions.net.