Viral Video Allegedly of Afghans Rushing Airport Actually Showed Dallas Cowboys Fans at AT&T Stadium

Horrifying footage of Afghans trying to flee their country has spread online this week, with people flooding tarmacs and clinging to airplanes.

One viral video shows thousands of people rushing inside a building. One Twitter user calls it “surreal footage from Kabul airport.” Another user asks, “Where is the U.N.?”

The clip has been viewed millions of times. But the video actually shows people running into Arlington’s AT&T Stadium before a Jan. 5, 2019, playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

