Violent Crime Is Down in Dallas. Now, Police Look to Build on Success

Even during these summer months when violent crime typically rises, Dallas has continued to reduce violence with an overall violent crime reduction of 2.7% so far this year.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia’s plan to combat violent crime was launched last year with a list of different tactics.

This week, Mayor Eric Johnson praised the success.

“These numbers are incredible. For people who don’t understand, violent crime does not go down in major cities in the summer,” Johnson said.

The city's efforts to build on success include two public events.

Garcia will hold a community listening session at 6 p.m. Thursday night at the Dallas College Pleasant Grove Campus, 802 S. Buckner Boulevard, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting is to share information with residents and listen to their concerns.

“We’ll make sure that the community knows where we’re at in the city, where we’re at in their areas and what we can do better,” Garcia said.

A group called “The Village Project” will host a community meeting on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m. at 1709 Martin Luther Jr. King Blvd, in Dallas.

The Village Project is a community engagement event that provides resources to address the immediate needs of the underserved.