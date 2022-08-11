Dallas

Violent Crime Is Down in Dallas. Now, Police Look to Build on Success

Two public events aim to build on successful crime reduction

By Ken Kalthoff

NBC 5 News

Even during these summer months when violent crime typically rises, Dallas has continued to reduce violence with an overall violent crime reduction of 2.7% so far this year.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia’s plan to combat violent crime was launched last year with a list of different tactics.

This week, Mayor Eric Johnson praised the success.

“These numbers are incredible. For people who don’t understand, violent crime does not go down in major cities in the summer,” Johnson said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The city's efforts to build on success include two public events.

Garcia will hold a community listening session at 6 p.m. Thursday night at the Dallas College Pleasant Grove Campus, 802 S. Buckner Boulevard, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting is to share information with residents and listen to their concerns.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

school lunches 13 mins ago

Free and Reduced School Lunch Program Requirements Changing for Some Districts

Mansfield 1 hour ago

H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

“We’ll make sure that the community knows where we’re at in the city, where we’re at in their areas and what we can do better,” Garcia said.

A group called “The Village Project” will host a community meeting on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m. at 1709 Martin Luther Jr. King Blvd, in Dallas.

The Village Project is a community engagement event that provides resources to address the immediate needs of the underserved.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PDeddie garcia
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us