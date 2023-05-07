Vigil Sunday Evening Will Honor Allen Mall Shooting Victims

North Texans will gather Sunday evening to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets.

A community prayer service is planned for 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Baptist Church. The church is located off the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Allen.

Eight people are dead and at least seven others are injured after a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon before the assailant was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

John Mark Caton, senior pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church, about two miles from the mall, offered prayers during his weekly service for victims, first responders and the shoppers and employees who "walked out past things they never should have seen."

"Some of our people were there. Some perhaps in this room. Some of our students were working in those stores and will be changed forever by this," Caton said.

Recalling phone conversations with police officers, he said: "There wasn't an officer that I talked to yesterday that at some point in the call didn't cry."

Medical City Healthcare told NBC 5 Saturday they were providing trauma care to shooting victims who ranged in age from 5 years old to 61 years old.

Witnesses described moments of terror and seeing bodies as they sheltered inside stores.

Politicians have pledged support and offered prayers. President Joe Biden has ordered U.S. Flags lowered to half-staff.

Allen police ask that witnesses or anyone with footage contact the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324 (800-CALL-FBI).