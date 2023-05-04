Vigil, Rally Held For Man Fatally Shot in Kaufman County

At least 100 people gathered near the Kaufman County Detention Center Thursday evening in a rally calling for justice three days after a man was fatally shot.

Around 12:20 p.m. Monday, authorities with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 9800 block of Neal Road just northeast of Forney. When they arrived, they found the victim Aaron Martinez, 35, fatally shot in his truck.

Martinez’s wife Priscilla said the shooting happened one day after his birthday, which they share.

‘We’re wishing each other happy birthday one day. The next day, I have to post “rest in heaven” to my husband? That’s not right. I should not have to be a 35-year-old widow,” she said.

Authorities have arrested 30-year-old Trevor McEuen on a count of murder. According to the sheriff’s office, McEuen was seen driving away as deputies approached the location. Deputies followed the car until stopped and the driver refused to get out. A standoff involving SWAT teams from the sheriff’s office and Forney police lasted less than an hour before McEuen was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

At the rally Thursday, community members called for more charges to be added. Community activist Carlos Quintanilla said they want to send a message to the city and Kaufman County.

“The crime committed by this individual, the murder of Aaron Martinez, is not just a murder. It is a hate crime,” Quintanilla said.

NBC 5 reached out to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office ahead of the rally. A spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the calls for an investigation into potential hate crimes. When asked for a comment, we were told the investigation was ongoing.

Martinez’s 14-year-old daughter April spoke before the crowd of supporters.

“My quinceanera is in two months. Me and my dad were so excited to dance together at my quince. Now, I don’t have him. I can’t dance with him. He [suspect] took that away from me,” she said.

As of Thursday night, online records show McEuen remains in the Kaufman County jail. It is not clear whether he has an attorney.