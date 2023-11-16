Vigil held in Wilmer for a missing boy at the center of AMBER Alert and his murdered mother

Purple and blue balloons, flowers, and dozens of candles quickly filled the sidewalk in front of the home of Ian Aguilar.

Aguilar is the child at the center of the AMBER Alert out of the City of Wilmer.

On Tuesday evening, neighbors at Knollridge Mobile Home Park in Wilmer gathered to pray for the safe return of the 10-year-old and the eternal rest of his mother, 48-year-old Zuleika Lopez-Arzate.

Ian’s father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano is listed as the suspect in the AMBER Alert. Aguilar-Cano is also wanted in connection to Lopez-Arzate’s death. Authorities said Ian is in grave or immediate danger.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBC 5 News An AMBER Alert is issued for Ian Aguilar, left, who is believed to be with his father, Juan Aguilar-Cano, right. Law enforcement sources tell NBC 5 the boy's father is suspected of killing his mother.

Consuelo Camargo attended the prayer vigil with her daughters and granddaughters. She lives across the street from the family on Oakdale Street.

“On Sunday she came over to pay me for the week,” Camargo said.

Camargo said she would take Ian to and from school several times a week.

"She asked me to take Ian to school on Monday,” Camargo said. “She told me she would pick him up from school to take him to his therapy."

However, that never happened.

Wilmer Police say Ian was last seen Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Neighbors said the body of Lopez-Arzate was discovered inside the home sometime before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“It hurts a lot,” Camargo said. “I had been worried all day.”

Camargo described Ian’s mother as a kind, social and hard-working mother who will be dearly missed.

In a statement, the City of Dallas said, “Zuleika Arzate-Lopez was a beloved member of the Development Services family and her department is grieving the news of her passing. As a dedicated City of Dallas employee for 19 years, her presence is sorely missed. Our deepest condolences are with her family and we pray that Ian will be found safe and unharmed.”

Anyone with information about the abduction or the child's location is urged to call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.