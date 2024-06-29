Vigil held for murdered Chick-fil-A Las Colinas employees

A group of people gathered outside a closed Chick-fil-A in Las Colinas on Saturday to honor two employees who were murdered there on Wednesday.

Friends and family of Patricia Portillo and Brayan Godoy placed flowers at the restaurant's entrance sign, and held hands in prayer.

The suspected shooter, Oved Argueta, is behind bars.

Grief marked by hugs, tears, and prayers for Portillo and Godoy.

“It’s really hard to fathom what happened because one day he was with us, and the next day he’s not," said Jackeline Ortiz.

Godoy had been living with Ortiz and her family for about a year.

"He came from Guatemala a few years ago and by destiny he ended up with us. And we made him a part of our family, just like he made us a part of his family through video chats, messages, and everything," she said.

Godoy was a father of four who left his kids and wife in Guatemala and came to the United States to help give them a better life. The Ortiz's said he worked two jobs and sent most of his money back home to his family.

“He always tried to be a lively person, because even though of his hard circumstances, he tried to prevail and be a better person and give his family a better life," Ortiz said.

Her daughter, Monserrat, said Godoy was playful and caring. The day he died, he took her and her newborn baby to their appointment while her husband worked.

"He helped me bring all my stuff in the car, he helped me load her in," Monserrat said.

When he brought her back home, he left promptly for work.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I hope you have a good day.’ And, sadly, all this happened," she said.

Saturday marked the first time the Ortiz's came to Godoy's place of death.

“It doesn’t feel real. It feels like a dream. More like a nightmare," Monserrat said.

She said her husband couldn't come due to work, but asked her to pass along a message.

“He told me, ‘Can you go in my place and just say that I’m sorry that this happened to him?’” she said, through tears.

The Ortiz's want justice for Godoy and for Portillo, who leaves behind a pregnant daughter and grandson.

“It’s hard to imagine how things are going to go from here," Monserrat said.

Loved ones of both victims have set up fundraisers to help pay for funeral and other expenses.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Brayan Godoy here.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Patricia Chileno Portillo here.

Photos: Vigil held for Chick-fil-A murder victims