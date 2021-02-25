Viewer Photos: Richland Hills Recycling Center Fire Published 36 mins ago • Updated 25 seconds ago 11 photos 1/11 cody h Big fire off Handley Edderville in Hurst/ fort worth 2/11 Maria Huizar Fire in east Fort Worth 3/11 cody h Big fire off Handley Edderville in Hurst/ fort worth 4/11 Lela Penny Pictures and videos of fire at Advanced Foam Recycling on 2525 Handley Ederville Rd. In Richland Hills, TX 5/11 Bryan Gutierrez Foam Recycling Fire picture shows the amount of smoke it created 6/11 Neal Cooper Fire near Sand St and Handly-Ederville Rd today 7/11 cody h Big fire off Handley Edderville in Hurst/ fort worth 8/11 GW Colvin View of Richland Hills fire from Benbrook. 9/11 Makayla Mensah There’s an explosion near my house . The road is backed up really bad . 10/11 Tommy Newsom Handley Ederville and 121 11/11 Matthew Garrett Was taking photos of my jobsite with my drone and noticed this fire. This article tagged under: Richland Hillsfire 0 More Photo Galleries Robins Flock to North Texas and Ride Out Frozen Week With the Help of Berry Trees Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded North Texans Get Creative and Stay Warm Amidst Power Outages and Brutal Cold