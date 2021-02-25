Viewer Photos: Richland Hills Recycling Center Fire

11 photos
1/11
cody h
Big fire off Handley Edderville in Hurst/ fort worth
2/11
Maria Huizar
Fire in east Fort Worth
3/11
cody h
Big fire off Handley Edderville in Hurst/ fort worth
4/11
Lela Penny
Pictures and videos of fire at Advanced Foam Recycling on 2525 Handley Ederville Rd. In Richland Hills, TX
5/11
Bryan Gutierrez
Foam Recycling Fire picture shows the amount of smoke it created
6/11
Neal Cooper
Fire near Sand St and Handly-Ederville Rd today
7/11
cody h
Big fire off Handley Edderville in Hurst/ fort worth
8/11
GW Colvin
View of Richland Hills fire from Benbrook.
9/11
Makayla Mensah
There’s an explosion near my house . The road is backed up really bad .
10/11
Tommy Newsom
Handley Ederville and 121
11/11
Matthew Garrett
Was taking photos of my jobsite with my drone and noticed this fire.

This article tagged under:

Richland Hillsfire

More Photo Galleries

Robins Flock to North Texas and Ride Out Frozen Week With the Help of Berry Trees
Robins Flock to North Texas and Ride Out Frozen Week With the Help of Berry Trees
Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars
Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars
Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded
Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded
North Texans Get Creative and Stay Warm Amidst Power Outages and Brutal Cold
North Texans Get Creative and Stay Warm Amidst Power Outages and Brutal Cold
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us