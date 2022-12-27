Viewer Photos: Dallas Warehouse Fire Published 53 mins ago • Updated 52 mins ago NBC 5 viewer shared photos of the vacant warehouse fire in Dallas that send a big plume of smoke into the sky Tuesday morning. 6 photos 1/6 Jennifer Mayberry Warehouse fire – old Vought system’s building. Jennifer – Grand Prairie Approx – 3 miles south 2/6 Jennifer Mayberry Warehouse fire – old Vought system’s building. Jennifer – Grand Prairie Approx – 3 miles south Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 3/6 Jennifer Mayberry Warehouse fire – old Vought system’s building. Jennifer – Grand Prairie Approx – 3 miles south 4/6 Alison Parkinson Good morning, Here are two pictures of the warehouse fire in Dallas happening now. First picture taken from north Arlington at 7:00am. Second picture taken around 7:30am. 5/6 Alison Parkinson Here are two pictures of the warehouse fire in Dallas happening now. First picture taken from north Arlington at 7:00am. Second picture taken around 7:30am. 6/6 Chris Clark This is behind my place of business This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comDallasDallas County More Photo Galleries Luggage Piles Up at U.S. Airports Your Holiday Photos 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos