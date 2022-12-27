Viewer Photos: Dallas Warehouse Fire

NBC 5 viewer shared photos of the vacant warehouse fire in Dallas that send a big plume of smoke into the sky Tuesday morning.

6 photos
1/6
Jennifer Mayberry
Warehouse fire – old Vought system’s building. Jennifer – Grand Prairie Approx – 3 miles south
2/6
Jennifer Mayberry
Warehouse fire – old Vought system’s building. Jennifer – Grand Prairie Approx – 3 miles south Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
3/6
Jennifer Mayberry
Warehouse fire – old Vought system’s building. Jennifer – Grand Prairie Approx – 3 miles south
4/6
Alison Parkinson
Good morning,
Here are two pictures of the warehouse fire in Dallas happening now. First picture taken from north Arlington at 7:00am. Second picture taken around 7:30am.
5/6
Alison Parkinson
Here are two pictures of the warehouse fire in Dallas happening now. First picture taken from north Arlington at 7:00am. Second picture taken around 7:30am.
6/6
Chris Clark
This is behind my place of business

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comDallasDallas County

More Photo Galleries

Luggage Piles Up at U.S. Airports
Luggage Piles Up at U.S. Airports
Your Holiday Photos 2022
Your Holiday Photos 2022
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us