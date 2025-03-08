Vietnam vet's home destroyed by Tuesday morning straight-line winds: ‘I don't know how we made it'

In Collin County, this week’s storm showed that straight-line winds can easily cause the same destruction as tornadoes.

Family and friends are now rallying around a Vietnam veteran and his wife who lost their home Tuesday morning.

“This is all stoves, our ice boxes, our washing machine,” said Robert Brock pointing in one direction and then in another. “That’s our dryer right there.”

Brock walked NBC 5 through the ruins of his home.

His walk is slow and at times unsteady because of injuries sustained during the storm.

Brock’s faith and resilience are once again being tested.

“It can all be replaced,” he said tearing up. “This body can’t be replaced, ma’am. I just thank the Lord we got to walk out.”

Brock, his wife Cindy Lou, two roommates and five dogs were sleeping in a 72-foot-long mobile home on their large property along Highway 380 when 80-mile-per-hour winds whipped through just after 5:10 Tuesday morning.

The dogs started barking and before Brock knew it, his home and everyone when winds knocked vehicles into trees and the structure.

While not officially deemed a tornado by the National Weather Service, it sure sounded like it.

“It sounded like a train,” he said. “Next thing I knew, it split my roof and next thing we just went to flippin' over and over and over.”

He remembers wrapping his arms around a two-pane window, “And it just picked me up like that right there, just like you stretched me out. Pulled my PJs, my shorts, it pulled this shirt over my head, but I wouldn’t let go. I just kept rollin' and rollin'.”

Brock says he located his two roommates but could not find Cindy Lou, whom he refers to as ‘momma,’ anywhere.

He feared the worst before managing to find her rolled up in carpet.

“When I went to cutting the carpet, I found momma in there,” he said. “When I found momma, I said ‘Hold on to my feet.’”

The couple wiggled out of the debris just as McKinney police arrived on the scene, he said.

Both were hurt, but alive. Brock says one of his titanium kneecaps was knocked out of place, causing a lot of pain when he walks.

And yet, “I got down on my knees and I prayed to the Lord because I’m a Christian and I thanked the Lord at least we made it out alive,” said Brock. “I don’t know how we made it.”

Their humble home of 24 years, however, was demolished.

By daylight, the damage came into view.

Their belongings were strewn about the property.

His wife’s knickknacks were found about .75 miles away.

They’re still searching for memorabilia of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Several pecan trees have been snapped or lost altogether.

The winds all but emptied one of their ponds, tossing fish everywhere.

“I’ve been torn up so much, I do thank the Lord, because this is worse than anything I’ve been through in my life,” he said.

The Marine veteran spent “five years, 9 months, 28 days” in Vietnam.

“I was a sniper. I got shot out of a tree, shot twice,” he said. “6-months after I went back, I stepped up on a landmine, that’s when it blowed me up. That’s when they put titanium knees on me, titanium shoulders and one hip.”

Despite the wounds of war, including the Agent Orange that wrecked his lungs, he says this experience tops it all, “because this was my home. This is all I lived for. This is my home. This is my home, my life. I raised all my grandkids here,” he said through tears. “I had life history in this house. I just had so much life in this house that means so much to me… All I’ve got is memories. That’s all I got.”

Brock’s family started a GoFundMe hoping the community rallies around this veteran now faced with a new kind of battle.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do but we’ll make one way or the other,” he said breaking down in tears. “I’ve cheated death too many times to stop.”

To help the Brock family rebuild, click here.