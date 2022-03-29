Fort Worth

Vietnam Era Veterans Recognized at NASJRB Fort Worth

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

By Julie Fine

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, there was a gathering at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth to thank Vietnam War-era veterans.

Organized by the commissary and the base exchange — volunteers, employees and service members thanked veterans for their service.

“When a lot of Vietnam veterans came back from the war they weren't celebrated as we do now, “ said Kelly Tolefree-Sarmiento, the general manager of the Exchange at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort worth.

Veterans received pins, thanking them for their service.

“I appreciate it after all of these decades all these years. Unfortunately, when I first got back it wasn't accepted like I felt it should have been, but in the '90s things started to change and trend and today I appreciate and I feel like my service, my time in Vietnam was worth it after all these years,” said Air Force veteran Willie Scyffore.

An emotional day for veterans and their families.

“It’s heartwarming to some extent. It is an emotional issue. You think back, all of the people I served with which is 150 or so that never came home except in a body bag or didn't come home at all, so it’s a tremendous potpourri of emotions,” said Navy veteran Dennis Johnson.

Vietnam War-era veterans were recognized at installations throughout the world.

