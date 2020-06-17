Videos Show Tense Confrontation as Driver Pushes Car Into Protester in Dallas

Dallas police say they are investigating an incident caught on video between a driver and protesters.

Video shared with NBC 5 by three different witnesses shows a driver hit a protester at the intersection of McKinney Avenue and Pearl Street in the Uptown neighborhood of Dallas on Tuesday evening. The driver then gets out of the car holding what appears to be a handgun, unholstered, at his side.

A man who identified himself as the protester who was pushed by the driver spoke to NBC 5 on Wednesday morning. He asked NBC 5 not to publish his last name out of fear of retaliation.

“My adrenaline definitely did start rushing when he cocked the gun and he came out of the vehicle. I thought somebody was going to get shot,” said Quincey.

Quincey said he volunteers with racial justice protesters. He said he wears a bright yellow safety vest, carries a whistle and rides a skateboard to get ahead of marching demonstrators and stop traffic. If needed, he said he helps drivers get around the group.

“If we do get an angry driver, we try to calmly let people know to get out of the way and let that guy through without any confrontation,” Quincey told NBC 5.

As the driver pulls through the intersection, people in the video can be heard shouting, “Make a hole.”

The man, wearing blue scrubs, gets out again, looks at the car, then leaves.

NBC 5 learned the car is linked to a Dallas man who is a licensed Registered Nurse. Another search showed the car owner may work for Medical City Healthcare.

In a statement emailed to NBC 5, Medical City Healthcare wrote, “We take these matters seriously and are looking into this situation. Medical City Healthcare is committed to inclusion, compassion, respect and safety for our patients, each other, and our community.”

NBC 5 called a phone number linked to the owner of the vehicle. A man answered, but the call was disconnected after the reporter identified herself.

The Dallas Police Department said it’s investigating. According to DPD, witnesses told police that protesters hit the man’s vehicle while he was stopped. Police said no injuries are reported and the vehicle left the scene before officers could make contact.

Quincey insists no one hit the man’s vehicle. Another protester told NBC 5 he saw a woman throw a plastic water bottle at the vehicle after it hit Quincey.

Quincey said the incident would not deter him from joining protesters again. He is asking drivers for patience.

“I hope when they see people marching every single day peacefully and what we’re shouting, what we’re trying to do is just make change,” said Quincey.