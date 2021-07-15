Arlington

Video Shows Wrong-Way Driver Nearly Crash Head-on Into Arlington Police Car

Arlington police released video of a wrong-way driver nearly hitting a police vehicle head-on.

Dash camera video shows police driving northbound on Cooper Street on the night of July 9 when a vehicle appears to cross over the median and almost hit the patrol car head-on.

The driver slammed into a vacant and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers arrested the driver and he was charged with DWI according to Arlington police.

Police released the video in order to show the dangers of impaired driving.

